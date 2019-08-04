Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Cut by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co comprises 1.3% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 31,944 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,267,000 after purchasing an additional 44,942 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 199.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.44. 20,157,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,834,826. The company has a market capitalization of $211.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $59.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $1,316,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,599.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

