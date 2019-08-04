Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 199.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 185,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. BB&T Corp boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 335,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 105,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 36,712 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $211.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $59.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Macquarie cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

In other news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $1,316,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $142,599.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.