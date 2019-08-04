Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target to $24.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.22.
Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $22.81. 1,233,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,142. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
In related news, insider Joseph Terracciano sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $40,674.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,730.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.
