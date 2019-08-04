Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target to $24.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.22.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $22.81. 1,233,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,142. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Terracciano sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $40,674.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,730.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

