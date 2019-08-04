WeAreSatoshi (WSX) Trading Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

WeAreSatoshi (CURRENCY:WSX) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One WeAreSatoshi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC on major exchanges. WeAreSatoshi has a market cap of $3.04 million and $356.00 worth of WeAreSatoshi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WeAreSatoshi has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WeAreSatoshi alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.33 or 0.00977613 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004103 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000599 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About WeAreSatoshi

WSX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2014. WeAreSatoshi’s total supply is 18,430,975 coins. WeAreSatoshi’s official Twitter account is @wearesatoshi . The Reddit community for WeAreSatoshi is /r/wsx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeAreSatoshi’s official website is wearesatoshi.net

WeAreSatoshi Coin Trading

WeAreSatoshi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeAreSatoshi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeAreSatoshi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeAreSatoshi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WeAreSatoshi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeAreSatoshi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.