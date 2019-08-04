We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 3,536 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.0% of We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,337,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,124,000 after purchasing an additional 78,572 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,628,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,960,000 after purchasing an additional 48,582 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,709,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,751 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14,147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,014,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 4,001,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,303,000 after buying an additional 209,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,573,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,695,500. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Barclays began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.68 per share, with a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $419,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

