Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ WSBF traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $16.62. The stock had a trading volume of 60,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,615. Waterstone Financial has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $463.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.93.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th.

In other news, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $115,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $37,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,988,431 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,326,000 after buying an additional 55,520 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,613,268 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,037,000 after buying an additional 28,225 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 829,179 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,646,000 after buying an additional 79,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,040 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 330,675 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.