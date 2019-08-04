Waters (NYSE:WAT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Cleveland Research lowered Waters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Waters from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.54.

WAT traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $209.52. 471,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,967. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.46. Waters has a 52-week low of $167.93 and a 52-week high of $255.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.03. Waters had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Waters’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waters will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Waters by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

