Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Price Target Cut to C$100.00

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital cut Waste Connections from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections stock opened at C$118.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion and a PE ratio of 57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.97, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.47. Waste Connections has a one year low of C$93.51 and a one year high of C$128.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$125.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.209 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.84%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.