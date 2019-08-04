Wabi Trading Up 6.6% Over Last Week (WABI)

Wabi (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Wabi token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00003207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, IDEX and Binance. During the last week, Wabi has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Wabi has a total market capitalization of $7.13 million and $88,096.00 worth of Wabi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00251864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.48 or 0.01376190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00023395 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00109304 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000509 BTC.

About Wabi

Wabi was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Wabi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,967,512 tokens. The Reddit community for Wabi is /r/wabitoken . Wabi’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wabi’s official message board is medium.com/@wabiico . Wabi’s official website is wacoin.io

Wabi Token Trading

Wabi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kyber Network and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wabi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wabi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wabi using one of the exchanges listed above.

