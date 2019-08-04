W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Shares Acquired by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,420 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA owned approximately 0.06% of W. R. Berkley worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

NYSE WRB traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $69.55. The stock had a trading volume of 520,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,927. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1 year low of $45.91 and a 1 year high of $71.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $5,128,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,024.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WRB. Deutsche Bank downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.71 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.34.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.