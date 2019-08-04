Vornado Realty Trust’s (VNO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $79.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VNO. ValuEngine downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price objective on Vornado Realty Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE VNO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.08. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $59.48 and a 1 year high of $77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $463.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.72 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 139.71% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.21%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 375.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 46.1% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

