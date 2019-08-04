Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price objective on Vornado Realty Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

VNO traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,952. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.97. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $59.48 and a one year high of $77.59.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $463.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.72 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 139.71%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 375.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.