Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Buys 77 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,464 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 8.4% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,838.32, for a total transaction of $696,723.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,594,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,848.11, for a total value of $3,511,409.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,481,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,493 shares of company stock valued at $31,862,157 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James set a $2,080.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,251.95.

Shares of AMZN traded down $32.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,823.24. 4,947,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,941. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,050.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $917.75 billion, a PE ratio of 90.53, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,936.03.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

