Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.50

Victoria Oil & Gas plc (LON:VOG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and traded as high as $14.70. Victoria Oil & Gas shares last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 169,816 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Victoria Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, July 8th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, and distribution of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project located in Cameroon. It also supplies energy products, such as thermal gas, condensate, and gas for electricity generation to industrial customers through a 50 kilometers pipeline in Douala.

