Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Viacom from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viacom from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Viacom from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viacom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.54.

NASDAQ VIAB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,579,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,708. Viacom has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $34.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Viacom had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Viacom’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viacom will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAB. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viacom by 40.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,131,000 after buying an additional 3,076,039 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Viacom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,545,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Viacom by 836.3% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,850,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,007,000 after buying an additional 2,545,862 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Viacom by 41.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,579,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,485,000 after buying an additional 1,046,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Viacom by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,147,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,310,000 after buying an additional 865,520 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

