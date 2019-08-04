VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. VF comprises about 0.9% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VF were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 161,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of VF by 202.4% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 39,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VF during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in shares of VF by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 93,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,129,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of VF by 130.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter.

Get VF alerts:

Shares of VFC opened at $82.78 on Friday. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $67.18 and a 12 month high of $97.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is 53.97%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $883,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,679,721.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up from $104.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 price target on shares of VF and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. VF has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.