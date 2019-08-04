Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,095 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.2% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,572,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $765,872,000 after buying an additional 6,120,966 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,478,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $472,377,000 after buying an additional 3,366,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $126,518,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,437,652 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,229,145,000 after buying an additional 2,195,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,264,611 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $111,373,000 after buying an additional 1,601,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $78,444.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,788.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,047 shares of company stock worth $234,591 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.59. 17,457,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,338,430. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $228.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.19.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.17%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.87.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

