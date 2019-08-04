Veritaseum (VERI) Hits Market Capitalization of $37.33 Million

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for about $17.36 or 0.00160509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LATOKEN. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $37.33 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00254788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.72 or 0.01393230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00023895 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00110696 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com

Veritaseum Token Trading

Veritaseum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Fatbtc, HitBTC, Tokenomy and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.