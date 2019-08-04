VEREIT 6.7 SRS F CUM REDM PRF (NYSE:VER.PF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.46

VEREIT 6.7 SRS F CUM REDM PRF (NYSE:VER.PF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.46 and traded as high as $25.64. VEREIT 6.7 SRS F CUM REDM PRF shares last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 3,364 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT 6.7 SRS F CUM REDM PRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT 6.7 SRS F CUM REDM PRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.