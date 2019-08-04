Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Given a $34.00 Price Target by Needham & Company LLC Analysts

Needham & Company LLC set a $34.00 target price on Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Veracyte from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Veracyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Veracyte currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.06.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 0.97. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.29.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $183,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 103,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,683.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Hall sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $2,904,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,130.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,529,780. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 65,322.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

