VeraBank N.A. Reduces Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

VeraBank N.A. trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up 1.1% of VeraBank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 230.8% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 83.5% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

In other news, insider James L. Dinkins sold 45,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $2,443,302.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,065,079.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 23,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,118,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,099.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 369,175 shares of company stock worth $18,634,452 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.33. 13,101,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,321,040. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $222.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.25 and a 52 week high of $54.82.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

