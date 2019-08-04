Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VRA. Zacks Investment Research restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $374.99 million, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.95 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Hall sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $738,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,832.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joan B. Hall sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,182.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,483 shares of company stock worth $4,068,747 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Vera Bradley by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vera Bradley by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,303,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,313,000 after purchasing an additional 52,306 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vera Bradley by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

