Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) is Wolff Financial Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.9% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 126.7% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

VBK stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.33. 123,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,011. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $192.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.45.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

