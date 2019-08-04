Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 2.5% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $9,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 928.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

VMBS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,634. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.133 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

