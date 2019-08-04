Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) is Community Financial Services Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 5.3% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Shares of VOT stock traded down $1.57 on Friday, hitting $148.57. 138,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,392. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $111.78 and a 1-year high of $154.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

