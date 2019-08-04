Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,126,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,878 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,374,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,882,000 after purchasing an additional 53,068 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,536,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,477,000 after purchasing an additional 45,535 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,922,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,757,000 after purchasing an additional 24,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,739,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.56. The company had a trading volume of 314,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,225. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $129.51 and a 12-month high of $171.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

