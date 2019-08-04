Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,527,415 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 585% from the previous session’s volume of 369,108 shares.The stock last traded at $98.43 and had previously closed at $98.20.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.37.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.339 dividend. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCLT)
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.