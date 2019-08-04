Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,527,415 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 585% from the previous session’s volume of 369,108 shares.The stock last traded at $98.43 and had previously closed at $98.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.339 dividend. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 22,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

