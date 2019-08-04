Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,104,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,233,000 after acquiring an additional 58,578 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,357,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,296,000 after acquiring an additional 133,062 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,206,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 894,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,633,000 after acquiring an additional 132,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 874,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,941,000 after acquiring an additional 15,801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $86.64 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $89.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.97.

