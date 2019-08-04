Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000.

NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.77. 3,426,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,577,354. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $57.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.58.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

