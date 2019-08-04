Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $15.81, 32,735 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 590,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

A number of research firms have commented on VNDA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $836.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.38.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.24. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $59.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 72,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $1,117,856.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,276,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,579,101.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after acquiring an additional 270,795 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,423 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.