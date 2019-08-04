Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $15.81, 32,735 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 590,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.
A number of research firms have commented on VNDA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $836.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.38.
In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 72,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $1,117,856.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,276,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,579,101.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after acquiring an additional 270,795 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,423 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNDA)
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.
