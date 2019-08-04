Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

VNDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.57.

NASDAQ VNDA traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.31. 1,604,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,534. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $836.30 million, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.38.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.24. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $59.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 72,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $1,117,856.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,276,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,579,101.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after purchasing an additional 270,795 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 626,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 181,237 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 371,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 121,900 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 255,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 121,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 271,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

