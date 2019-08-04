ValuEngine Upgrades Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) to “Buy”

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price target on shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.45. 32,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,056. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $53.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91. The firm has a market cap of $364.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative return on equity of 170.50% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $507.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roadrunner Transportation Systems will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott purchased 3,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.21 per share, with a total value of $26,124.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 64,643 shares of company stock valued at $628,194. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRTS. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its position in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 2,313.8% during the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,923,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,843,701 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the first quarter valued at about $11,235,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the second quarter valued at about $611,000.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload & Express Services (TES), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TES segment provides air and ground expedite, scheduled truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled truckload, and other truckload and logistics services; and arranges the pickup and delivery of TES freight through its 35 TES service centers in the United States.

