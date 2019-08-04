ValuEngine Upgrades Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MBIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mustang Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Mustang Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Mustang Bio stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 129,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,267. Mustang Bio has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $121.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.44.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBIO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $736,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 825,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.