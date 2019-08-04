ValuEngine Upgrades LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of LightPath Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LightPath Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,625. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $2.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Ripp acquired 51,249 shares of LightPath Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $51,249.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 730,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,797. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 73,249 shares of company stock worth $73,149 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LightPath Technologies stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,133,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,100 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 4.39% of LightPath Technologies worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

