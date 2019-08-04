ValuEngine Upgrades Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) to Hold

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

NYSE HOS remained flat at $$0.88 on Thursday. 167,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,841. Hornbeck Offshore Services has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14.

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.15). Hornbeck Offshore Services had a negative net margin of 55.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hornbeck Offshore Services will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in Hornbeck Offshore Services by 85.3% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hornbeck Offshore Services by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 43,317 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Hornbeck Offshore Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Hornbeck Offshore Services by 650.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 498,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 432,394 shares in the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hornbeck Offshore Services

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the United States military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily Gulf of Mexico in the U.S., Latin America, and internationally.

