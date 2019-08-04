ValuEngine Lowers Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on YNDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yandex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Bank of America set a $50.00 price target on Yandex and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Yandex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Renaissance Capital upgraded Yandex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC set a $45.00 price target on Yandex and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Yandex currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.20.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Yandex has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $42.37.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). Yandex had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $41.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yandex will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,397,000. Genesis Asset Managers LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 5,801,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $220,474,000 after purchasing an additional 76,967 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,214,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 65.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

