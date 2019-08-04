ValuEngine Lowers Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Universal Forest Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:UFPI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.77. The stock had a trading volume of 359,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,680. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.52. Universal Forest Products has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.89.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Forest Products will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Tutas sold 750 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $30,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,107 shares in the company, valued at $44,778.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick M. Webster sold 2,809 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $101,741.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,438,100.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,801. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Universal Forest Products by 1,147.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Universal Forest Products by 35.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Universal Forest Products by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

