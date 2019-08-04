ValuEngine Lowers Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.22.

NYSE:TMHC traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $22.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,142. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Terracciano sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $40,674.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,015 shares in the company, valued at $41,730.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

