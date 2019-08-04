ValuEngine Lowers SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SUBARU CORP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of FUJHY opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.51. SUBARU CORP/ADR has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $15.24.

SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. SUBARU CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 4.67%. Equities research analysts predict that SUBARU CORP/ADR will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SUBARU CORP/ADR stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,101,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474,203 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SUBARU CORP/ADR worth $23,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

