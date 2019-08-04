ValuEngine Lowers Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Provident Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.34. 5,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,368. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.59. Provident Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $261.72 million, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Provident Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 266,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Provident Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 220,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Provident Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Provident Bancorp by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares during the period. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Provident Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 21.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Massachusetts corporation that was formed in 2011 by The Provident Bank to be its holding company. Approximately 52.1% of Provident Bancorp, Inc outstanding shares are owned by Provident Bancorp, a Massachusetts corporation and a mutual holding company. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc, is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for business and private clients.

