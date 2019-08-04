ValuEngine Lowers PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $20.20) on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.19.

NYSE PBR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.95. The company had a trading volume of 22,373,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,979,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $96.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.82. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 6.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0509 per share. This is a positive change from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous special dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBR. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

