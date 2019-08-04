ValuEngine Lowers Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) to Buy

ValuEngine lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NSSC. BidaskClub raised Napco Security Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Napco Security Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.86.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.62. The stock had a trading volume of 256,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,821. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.74. The stock has a market cap of $519.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80 and a beta of 0.64. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 427.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

