ValuEngine Lowers Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) to Buy

ValuEngine cut shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

MRVL has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.25.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,184,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,198,655. Marvell Technology Group has a 52-week low of $14.34 and a 52-week high of $27.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 28,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $682,346.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oleg Khaykin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $238,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,243.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,299,646. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 27.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,266.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the first quarter valued at about $68,000.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

