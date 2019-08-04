ValuEngine Lowers Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KMDA. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kamada from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.17.
KMDA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.55. 14,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,480. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $225.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67. Kamada has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $6.70.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 3.1% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 909,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 27,405 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 41.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 945,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 278,674 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.
About Kamada
Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.
