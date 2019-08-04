ValuEngine Lowers HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) to Buy

ValuEngine downgraded shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens set a $198.00 price target on shares of HubSpot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $5.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.04. 493,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,958. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $108.39 and a 52 week high of $192.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -168.67 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Hunter Madeley sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.10, for a total transaction of $5,046,107.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,187 shares of company stock worth $18,472,682 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

