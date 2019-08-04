ValuEngine Lowers Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Hologic from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hologic from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.77.
Shares of HOLX traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,195. Hologic has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.
In other Hologic news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $200,298.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $576,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $373,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 693,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Hologic by 17.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 192,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 28,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,146,000 after acquiring an additional 190,788 shares during the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hologic Company Profile
Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
