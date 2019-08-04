ValuEngine Lowers Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Hologic from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hologic from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.77.

Shares of HOLX traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,195. Hologic has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $200,298.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $576,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $373,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 693,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Hologic by 17.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 192,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 28,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,146,000 after acquiring an additional 190,788 shares during the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

