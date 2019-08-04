ValuEngine Lowers GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of GWGH stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.71. 3,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,709. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93, a current ratio of 23.36 and a quick ratio of 23.36. GWG has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $356.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.08.

Get GWG alerts:

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The financial services provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($60.18) million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that GWG will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GWG stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of GWG worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GWG

GWG Holdings, Inc operates as a financial services company. It purchases life insurance policies at a discount to the face value from the secondary market and policy holders, and continue to pay the premiums to collect the policy benefits. The company also owns a portfolio of alternative assets; and develops epigenetic technology solutions for the life insurance industry.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for GWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.