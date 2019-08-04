ValuEngine Lowers GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of GWGH stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.71. 3,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,709. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93, a current ratio of 23.36 and a quick ratio of 23.36. GWG has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $356.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.08.
GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The financial services provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($60.18) million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that GWG will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About GWG
GWG Holdings, Inc operates as a financial services company. It purchases life insurance policies at a discount to the face value from the secondary market and policy holders, and continue to pay the premiums to collect the policy benefits. The company also owns a portfolio of alternative assets; and develops epigenetic technology solutions for the life insurance industry.
See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for GWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.