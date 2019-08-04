ValuEngine Lowers GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GP Strategies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE:GPX traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 18,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,117. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.40. GP Strategies has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $245.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.81.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). GP Strategies had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $149.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that GP Strategies will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,253 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,120,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,129,000 after acquiring an additional 28,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA bought a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the 1st quarter worth about $5,168,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

