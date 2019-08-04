ValuEngine Lowers FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $120.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of FCN stock traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $102.78. The stock had a trading volume of 237,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,028. FTI Consulting has a twelve month low of $59.06 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.35.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.78. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $606.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 8,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $771,308.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,751,036.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $1,029,166.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,745,131.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,976 in the last three months. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth $337,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 12,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth $653,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 121,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 34,588 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

