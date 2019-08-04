ValuEngine Lowers First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FIBK. Robert W. Baird started coverage on First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate Bancsystem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $47.00 target price on First Interstate Bancsystem and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.98.

NASDAQ:FIBK traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $39.35. 165,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 1 year low of $34.61 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. First Interstate Bancsystem’s payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

In other news, Director Peter I. Wold purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $37,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,161.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,014,000 after purchasing an additional 804,884 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,993,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,476,000 after purchasing an additional 72,720 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 236,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 61,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 44,803 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

